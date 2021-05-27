Karnataka To Have New Post-COVID-19 Measures & Discharge Policy For Patients

In light of the increased cases of Black Fungus infection, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar announced on Wednesday, May 26, that the state will have a new COVID-19 discharge policy and post-COVID measures. "It has been decided to formulate a new discharge policy and post-COVID precautions for patients who have recovered from COVID-19 infection," Dr Sudhakar remarked to the media after conducting a conference with specialists on the containment of Black Fungus infection.

Black Fungus infection in Karnataka

The Minister noted, There is more clarity now after meeting with the experts. It has been found that administering steroids in the first week of treatment of COVID-19 is one of the main causes of Black Fungus infection. We need to avoid this and steroids should be administered only from the second week."

He mentioned that in Bangalore Medical College, there are approximately 95 instances of Black Fungus being treated. 75 of them have uncontrolled diabetes or have been given steroids as part of their COVID treatment. He stated, "While discharging, COVID patients will be tested for the fungus infection and will also be subjected to MRI scan if necessary. All district hospitals have been instructed to have a dedicated post-COVID ward."

COVID-free people should get examined here after a week of being discharged, or they can have a teleconsultation. Every COVID-free person will be contacted to see if they have any fungus infection symptoms. If symptoms are discovered, they will be referred to hospitals for further evaluation, according to Dr Sudhakar.

Patients will be contacted for 7-15 days following their recuperation, depending on their condition. In a preliminary investigation, it was discovered that the virus is being reported in local hospitals, taluk hospitals, and in some cases, those under home isolation. He informed, "We will get more clarity in the final report. The committee headed by Dr Ambika will soon submit the final report."

COVID-19 situation in Karnataka

Karnataka's health department recorded 26,811 new COVID-19 cases and 530 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the overall number of infections to 24,99,784 and the death toll to 26,929, according to the health department.

A total of 40,741 discharges were recorded on the day, continuing to outnumber new cases. According to the Health Department's bulletin, 24,99,784 COVID-19 positive cases had been confirmed in the state as of May 26 evening, with 26,929 deaths and 20,62,910 discharges. The state's total number of active cases was 4,09,924.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: PTI