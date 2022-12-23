Karnataka To Make Face Masks Mandatory Indoors; COVID Testing For Flu Symptoms

The Karnataka government stated that face masks will be made mandatory indoors amid the ongoing fear over the increasing number of COVID-19 cases across the world. Notably, the decision was taken during the emergency meeting on Thursday that was called under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai to discuss the COVID-19 preparedness of Karnataka.

Karnataka govt to make face masks mandatory indoors

K Sudhakar, the state Health Minister informed that soon an advisory will be issued making masks mandatory at indoor, closed, and air-conditioned places. He further said that the central government-released advisory will be strictly followed and passengers arriving from abroad will have to undergo screening and testing.

"An advisory will be issued making masks mandatory at indoor, closed, and air-conditioned places. Union government guidelines will be followed for random testing and screening passengers arriving from abroad at international airports," said K Sudhakar, Health Minister of Karnataka.

In the meeting, it was decided that a mandatory COVID test for those with Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) in the state. "In view of the increase in COVID cases in several countries including China, a high-level meeting was chaired by CM Bommai with the technical advisory committee and senior officials to discuss prevention and mitigation of infection in the state. 2,000-3,000 people are already being tested for COVID-19 every day. Additionally, it has been decided that mandatory COVID tests will be conducted for those with Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) in the state".

Health Ministry Issues Precautionary Advisory

Union Ministry of Health issued a fresh precautionary advisory for travellers in an effort to curb the spread of the deadly virus-fearing fourth-wave outbreak. Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Manuskh Mandaviya held a "COVID review" meeting in New Delhi to discuss the measures that could be taken in view of the sudden spurt of cases in neighbouring China and other countries.

Elaborating on the effectiveness of genome sequencing, the advisory said, "In view of the sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, United States of America, Brazil and China, it is essential to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the variants through Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network."

"Such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and will facilitate the undertaking of requisite public health measures for the same," the advisory added.