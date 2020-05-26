Karnataka To Reopen Temples From June 1, SOP To Be Issued Soon

Karnataka's minister for Muzrai department Kota Srinivas Poojari has informed that the state government has decided to reopen temples from June 1. He added that necessary arrangements will be made by May 31 and a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued as well. The Muzrai minister also stated that online bookings for 51 temples will start from Wednesday.

Despite Poojari's statements, an official order announcing the opening of temples is yet to be issued. The cabinet is expected to meet on Thursday and take a decision over reopening of churches and mosques as they do not fall under the jurisdiction of Muzrai department.

Karnataka has reported 2,182 cases of Coronavirus so far while 705 infected individuals have recovered. The state has also witnessed 44 deaths due to the virus.

Karnataka eyes Chinese investment

Karnataka, which has significantly lifted restrictions in lockdown phase 4, has set up a task force to formulate ways to attract foreign investors who are/have withdrawing from China. The state had allowed all industrial activities to resume across the state in all areas except containment zones from May 4. While the government has announced Rs. 1,610 crore relief package for farmers, MSMEs, handloom weavers, flower growers, washermen, barbers, auto, and taxi drivers, the state has also barred the entry of people from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu till May 31 due to their soaring COVID-19 cases.

