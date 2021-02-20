Karnataka To Restrict Entry Of Visitors From Maharashtra Without RT-PCR -ve Certificate

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K. Sudhakar announced that to enter the state RT-PCR negative certificates will be mandatory. This decision came after the Technical Advisory Committee held a meeting on Saturday to prevent the spread of infection in the state on the verge of increasing corona cases in neighbouring Maharashtra and Kerala. People coming to Karnataka from those states will be monitored scrupulously with special attention in the border districts, said Sudhakar.

The State health minister said that on average 4000-5000 cases being reported in Kerala & 5000-6000 in Maharashtra daily. As we share borders, those coming from these states won't be permitted to enter Karnataka unless they have negative RT-PCR certificates.

On an avg, 4000-5000 cases being reported in Kerala & 5000-6000 in Maharashtra daily. We share borders with them. So, we issued circulars. Unless we see RT-PCR negative certificates from those coming from these states they won't be permitted to enter Karnataka: State's Health Min pic.twitter.com/wCSdmlV44u — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2021

Dr K Sudhakar tweeted in Kannada, "A meeting of the Technical Advisory Committee was held today to discuss the steps to be taken to prevent the spread of infection in the state in the wake of the increasing corona cases in neighbouring Maharashtra and Kerala. Committee Chairman Dr MK Sudarshan and other members were present".

He also said that the South African strain or Brazilian strain of COVID19 has not been found yet in the state.

"We have not found any South African strain or Brazilian strain of COVID19. All that we have found is the UK strain, only in those passengers who travelled from the UK to Bengaluru. We have not allowed it to spread in the society", he said.

Karnataka Health Minister stated that there was increasing negligence among people as they seemed to have developed a misconception that the COVID-19 has gone, warning of an impending "danger", if precautions like wearing masks and maintaining distance are not followed. Definitely, COVID has not completely gone, but fortunately, the vaccination has come.

The Minister informed soon a meeting will be held under the leadership of Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa with Deputy Commissioners of all districts regarding the vaccination and the awareness that has to be maintained as there was a possibility of a second wave. As of Friday, cumulatively 9,47,246 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka which included 386 new cases, 12,287 deaths and 9,29,058 discharges. The active cases stood at 5,882.

