Karnataka To Train Medical, Para-medical Staff, Pediatricians For COVID Management

Amounting to revamp in medical apparatus on the ground-level, Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on July 16 stated that all medical and para-medical staff will be trained in relation to COVID-19 management in all districts. While speaking at the inauguration of a training programme organised by the State Health Department for doctors in Bengaluru, Health Minister Sudhakar congratulated the Bengaluru medical team for leading in the inoculation drive.

Inaugurated the training session organised by State Health & Family Welfare Department and District Administration for doctors in Bengaluru Urban district. The program will train doctors in treatment and clinical management of children ahead of possible third wave.@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/lrUh8vnvEL — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) July 16, 2021

"We had targeted to vaccinate 1.5 crore people in one month, already 2.4 crore people have been vaccinated so far," he said.

Karnataka Minister Sudhakar stated that while COVID vaccine was given to eligible persons i.e. above 18 years, however, experts have been of an opinion that infection can even spread amongst individuals below 18 years. He highlighted the fact the treatment for both age brackets cannot be identical.

"Children have to consult paediatricians only. Therefore children specialist doctors are being trained for COVID-19 management amongst children. Doctors in all districts will be imparted training on this," said the State Health and Education Minister.

He added, "Specialist doctors are giving training and it is better if it is recorded. Therefore the training being given here should be video recorded. All doctors should be informed about this."

Special division for child care in every district hospital

Dr. Sudhakar apprised of the proposal of opening a special division for children care in every district hospital. While enumerating the potential impact of the much-anticipated third wave of COVID, he said that the same was not welcomed here.

"We are opening a special division for children care in every district hospital. We have provided the necessary manpower for the purpose. The third wave is persistent in many countries, we cannot invite it here. We can control the spread if put break to social and religious gatherings. We need to be careful till at least 70% of the population are vaccinated," the Minister said.

According to Dr Sudhakar, necessary measures have been imbibed in accordance with recommendations of the committee on the COVID management of the third wave, headed by Dr Devi Prasad Shetty. Asserting that the country had successfully tackled the devastating first wave when compared to other nations, he said that the medical infrastructure was significantly ramped up before the second wave. He apprised that 4000 medical practitioners had been appointed following that.

He also elaborated on the need to be cautious as Karnataka and Maharashtra share borders, he asked the officials to stay alert and ensure that safety measures were in place since the latter is witnessing undulating COVID figures on the graph.

Following the COVID review meeting with PM Modi on Friday, Karnataka Minister Sudhakar highlighted that CM Yediyurappa has had requested for supply of five lakh doses of vaccines every day to the state. Further, he informed that PM Modi urged state leaders to be more cautious and instructed the states to follow micro containment zone policy and to pace up vaccine coverage.