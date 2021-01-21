Karnataka Tops Niti Aayog's Innovation Index For 2nd Time In A Row; Delhi Best Among UTs

Karnataka has topped Niti Aayog's Innovation Index for the second time in a row, followed by Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu ranking in the second and third positions respectively on Wednesday. The Innovation index which has been released by Niti Aayog's vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar and CEO Amitabh Kant, has been developed in the lines of Global Innovation Index. Telangana and Kerala ranked fourth and fifth positions. Among Union Territories, Delhi topped the chart. Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Bihar were ranked at the bottom of the Index.

"Amongst major states, the average innovation score is 25.35. Karnataka tops at 42.5, which is attributable to its strong number of venture capital deals, registered GIs (Geographical Indications) and ICT (Information and Communication Technology) exports. Karnataka''s high FDI inflow has also enhanced the innovation capabilities of the state," the India Innovation Index 2020 said.

"The case for the southern states as the top performers has also become stronger as four of them occupy the top-five spots within the major states," it added.

Himachal Pradesh topped the chart among Hill States

In the Hill States category, Himachal Pradesh occupied the top spot. "With 31.9 % of its total employment generated being knowledge-intensive, Himachal Pradesh benefits from a high number of knowledge workers," it said.

Among Union Territories, after Delhi, Chandigarh follows second with a score of 38.57, whereas Lakshadweep and Jammu and Kashmir occupy the last two positions in the group respectively.

"There are some schemes (to bring back Indian talent) already, we want to sharpen them, we want to improve them," the Niti Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar said.

"Maybe that will also become an indicator... Which state is able to attract a larger number of Indian talent back to the country, making our system more flexible, less red tape and by making our environment far more attractive," Kumar added.

The India Innovation Index 2020 ranks the states and union territories based on their relative performance of supporting innovation and aims to empower them to improve their innovation policies by highlighting their strengths and weaknesses. The states and union territories have been divided into 17 ''major states'', 10 ''North-Eastern and hill states'', and 9 ''city-states and Union Territories'', for effectively comparing their performance. The overall framework of the India Innovation Index 2020, consists of 36 indicators, which include hard data and four composite indicators.

(With PTI Inputs)