Karnataka: Tributes Paid To Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri On Their Birth Anniversaries

Rich tributes were paid to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries in Karnataka on Sunday.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai joined many others to offer their floral tributes to Gandhiji on his 153rd birth anniversary.

Gehlot offered his respect to Gandhiji at Rajbhavan in the presence of the staff of the Governor House.

The Chief Minister paid his tributes at Gandhiji's statue situated between Vidhana Soudha and Vikasa Soudha. He also offered floral tributes to Shastri at Vidhana Soudha.

Bommai also inaugurated an event to mark the occasion and gave away Mahatma Gandhi Seva Prashasti-Karnataka for the year 2022. BJP Karnataka state president and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, State Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar and other leaders paid homage to Gandhiji.

The leaders offered floral tributes at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in front of the town hall in Mangaluru.

Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyas Kamath also joined them in paying homage to Gandhiji.

The new footpath constructed in front of the town hall was inaugurated by Sunil Kumar, who is also Dakshina Kannada district-in-charge minister.

City Mayor Jayanand Anchan and deputy mayor Poornima were among those present.

The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress in Karnataka organised various events to mark the occasion.

