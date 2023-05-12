Karnataka: Two Killed As Tree Falls On Moving Auto Rickshaw In Udupi District

Two persons were killed on the spot after a tree fell on a moving auto-rickshaw at Majoor on the Kaup-Shirva road in Udupi district on Thursday night, police sources said.

The deceased have been identified as Pushpa (45) and her brother-in-law Krishna. The auto-rickshaw driver had a miraculous escape.

Sources said the two were on their way to Shirva from Kaup when a huge tree got uprooted in the heavy rains and fell on the vehicle.

Shirva police are investigating the case.