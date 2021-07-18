Karnataka Unlock: Colleges To Reopen On July 28, Cinema Halls To Function At 50% Capacity

As COVID-19 cases are on down tick, the Karnataka government has started unlock process. The BS Yediyurappa-led government has allowed cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres, auditoriums and similar places to operate with 50 percent seating capacity adhering to COVID guidelines and SoPs.

The government has also allowed colleges and higher educational institutions to reopen from July 26. Only those students and teachers who have taken at least one dose of vaccine will be permitted to attend offline classes, the Karnataka ggovernment said in a statement.

"All Skill Development trainings including long term technical courses are permitted strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour. Only students, teaching and non-teaching/other staff who have taken at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be permittted to attend the colleges/institutions. Attendance of students will be optional," it added.

The night curfew timings have also been eased. Instead of 9 pm, the night curfew will begin from 10 pm and will be in effective till 5 am, the statement said.

On Friday, the Karnataka government had allowed reopening of medical and dental colleges in the state. “It has been decided to allow reopening of all Medical, Dental, AYUSH and other allied healthcare educational institutions in the state with immediate effect,” Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar had tweeted.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had earlier said that all shops and hotels, restaurants and clubs were allowed to operate till 5 pm, adding that resorts, lodges, gyms, and private offices will be also be permitted to operate with 50% capacity in the districts that have less than 5% COVID positivity.

Covid-19 cases in Karnataka:

According to the the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's latest update at 8 am today, Karnataka reported 1,869 new COVID-19 cases taking total tally to 28.82 lakh. The death toll surged to 36,121 with additional 42 deaths in the past 24 hours. A total of 2,816,013 individuals have also recovered from the illness. The state currently has 30,082 active cases.

On July 17, 186,432 people were also vaccinated against COVID-19, taking overall numbers to 2.70 crore. The day also saw 142,856 COVID-19 tests being done.