Karnataka Unlock: Places Of Worship To Reopen From Today; Check List Of Relaxations

As states head to ease COVID-19 restriction lockdowns, the Karnataka government in a July 4 order, have permitted the opening of religious places including temples, mosques, churches, and gurudwaras from July 5. All shops, malls, restaurants, and private offices are allowed to open till 9 pm. The lockdown relaxations are applicable to all districts in the state except for Kodagu district as the Coronavirus infections positivity rate is more than 5%.

Places of worship including temples, mosques, churches, gurudwaras, and other religious places are allowed to open only for darshan/prayers, strictly in adherence with COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. No seva/offering or other activities permitted: Karnataka Govt in a July 4 order pic.twitter.com/GLbxhOp7NF — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2021

The religious places will be open to offer prayers and for darshan only. The COVID-19 prevention protocol must be followed including wearing masks, maintain physical distancing, and sanitising your hands regularly.

Earlier on June 30, Karnataka's Hindu Religious Organisation and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister Srinivas Poojary had hinted at reopening of 'grade A' temples under the ambit of the state government. The reopening of temples will attract many devotees and so the decision must be taken considering the risk of Coronavirus infections. According to the reposts, over 34,000 temples fall under the ambit of the state government out of which Grade A temples are said to generate revenue of more than Rs 25 lakhs.

New COVID-19 guidelines

Public transportation including Metro is allowed to operate with a 100 per cent seating capacity. Good travel, buses, trains, flights are permitted.

Government offices can function completely

Sports complexes and stadiums remain shut but can open for practice sessions only

Cinema theatres and pubs will continue to remain closed

All educational institutions, colleges, coaching centres will remain closed until further orders

Marriage and other family functions can take place involving no more than 100 people

COVID-19 prevention protocol continues to be applied such as wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing, no crowd gathering, and sanitizing hands regularly.

If an individual is caught not wearing a mask then a fine of Rs 250 will be charged in urban areas and Rs 100 in rural areas.

COVID situation in Karnataka

To date, Karnataka has reported a total of 28.5 lakh COVID cases with 27.7 lakh recoveries and 35,308 deaths.

The state has administered a total of 2,37,92,667 COVID vaccine doses across 3,639 vaccination sites.

(Image credit: PTI)