Karnataka: Vastu Expert Chandrashekhar Guruji Stabbed To Death In Hotel In Hubballi

UPDATE at 17:20

Both the accused in the case have been arrested near Ramadurga in the Belagavi district. They were hiding at Ramdurga in Belagavi and were nabbed with the help of a phone network. They will be shifted to Hubballi for further investigation. Both the accused are said to be employees of the Vastu expert's office.

Puttappa, an employee of Chandrashekhar Guruji's office addressed the media and informed, "Both the perpetrators were employees working at Chandrashekhar Guruji office. We don't have any information about any kind of misunderstanding between them. They worked with us all together, Mahantesh worked here for 7-8 years and Manjunath was the manager. Everybody was close when they were working. There were very close to each other."

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, reacted to the development, and said, "The Commissioner had formed teams. Two people have been detained. They are said to be former employees of the company. The names of the accused are Mahantesh and Manjunath. They are the ones who have been seen on the CCTV. We have detained two people. We are looking at if there are any more."

In a spine-chilling incident from the state of Karnataka, Vastu expert Chandrashekhar Guruji, also known as Chandrashekhar Angadi, was stabbed to death in broad daylight at a private hotel on Hubballi-Dharwad road. Chandrashekhar Guruji is known for Sarala Vastu across the state. Sources informed Republic that both the accused have been identified as Mahantesh Shiroor and Manjunath Marewad.

In CCTV footage of the unfortunate incident, two men, who initially seemed to be his followers, brutally stabbed the Vastu expert at the reception counter and ran away from the spot. Police suspect that the Guruji had come to the hotel for a business proposal and a family function. Surprisingly, even though several people were present at the time of the stabbing, none were seen doing anything. As per reports, his body has been shifted to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi.

After the murder, CP Labhu Ram, DCPs Sahil Bagla, Gopal Byakod, and other police officials visited the crime scene. A dog squad was also reportedly present.

"Few persons called him. He came to the lobby area. One person came to wish him and suddenly stabbed him. He got multiple injuries. We are taking this case seriously. Spoke to the family members and now investigating it. We have formed 4-5 teams. We arrested the accused. We are trying to find more details," said CP Labhu Ram.

(Accused Mahantesh Shiroor (R) seen with Chandrashekhar Guruji)

Who was Chandrashekhar Guruji?

Chandrashekhar Guruji hailed from Karnataka's Bagalakote and held a degree in Civil engineering. He was famous for the Sarala Vastu programmes on Kannada entertainment and news channels. He used to guide on the traditional Indian system of architecture and office construction. Several politicians and business people used to seek consultations from him.