Karnataka: VHP Demands Investigation Into PFI Role In Harsha's Murder In Shivamogga

Following the killing of a Bajrang Dal member in Karnataka’s Shivamogga, VHP President Alok Kumar said that the government was informed multiple times concerning Harsha’s security but no preventive steps were taken concerning the same. In a recent update, eight people have been arrested in connection to the murder case.

Speaking to Republic, the VHP chief said, “Murder is one of the most heinous crimes and in this case, an immediate investigation must be conducted and adequate compensation should be provided to the family”.

He mentioned that such murder cases have been frequently reported in states including Kerala and Karnataka. "It is a form of Jihad which openly justifies such murders," he added.

Stating that being vocal against issues is a fundamental right, Alok Kumar said that it's not just about a person committing a crime but the ideology that has caused this act.

He stated that Harsha raised issues vocally and it must have been answered verbally and not by murder.

Speaking of PFI's role in the murder case, the VHP chief said, “We have some inputs that suggest PFI role in this case”

"It was shocking to learn that PFI held a procession following the murder. PFI is a terror organization that must be banned", Alok said. He alleged that many of the PFI members are involved in politics and they are not leaders but members of the 'Tukde Tukde gang'.

Earlier on February 21, the situation seemed to be out of control as vegetable shops were vandalised by the supporters and pro-Hindu activists in front of BB Road. When Harsha's body was taken for the funeral, stone pelting was reported, police officials said.

Bajrang Dal activist stabbed to death in Karnataka

Prohibitory orders have been imposed as a right-wing activist, 26-year-old Harsha, was murdered late on Sunday. Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Selvamani R informed that Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in the area.

“The overall situation is peaceful. The local police and RAF have been deployed to maintain law and order,” Shivamogga deputy commissioner had told ANI.

After the postmortem, the deceased's body was taken to his residence amid heavy police security. A large number of right-wing workers were seen during the procession.

(Image: ANI/Harsha_Hindu/Facebook)