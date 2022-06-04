Karnataka: VHP Puts Board On Temple Road Denying Entry To 'Muslim Taxis' After 'incident'

In the state of Karnataka, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Hindu Jagrana Vedike have installed a notice board on the road entering the Sowthadka temple near Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district, stating that there will be no entry of taxis, auto rikshaws of Muslims to Sowthadka temples. Devotees coming to the temple must visit in vehicles belonging to Hindus, the notice board added.

Speaking to Republic TV, the VHP said, "The notice board was installed after a Muslim auto driver troubled a girl over a reply to get into a relationship with him and marry him."

Mandya Masjid Row: VHP calls for protest on June 4

Meanwhile, in other news, amid the ongoing Gyanvapi Mosque row, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for a protest on June 4, claiming that the Jamia Masjid in Srirangapatna, Karnataka, was originally a Hanuman Mandir. The Hindu organisation has claimed that the Masjid was built by Tipu Sultan in 1782 and two of its minarets were used as watchtowers during his reign.

On May 17, presenting a memorandum to the Mandya Deputy commissioner, VHP claimed that Tipu Sultan in a letter to the King of Persia himself accepted that the Mosque was built after razing the Hanuman Mandir at the location.

The protest will begin at the Nehru circle in Mandya city and end at the Jamia Masjid. In the pamphlets, it has been mentioned that the Jama Masjid was built after Tipu Sultan razed the Shri Mudala Vaglu Hanuman Mandir. CrPC section 144 has been imposed in many parts of Srirangapatna prohibiting any kind of public procession, as a step of caution to maintain the law and order situation in the town.