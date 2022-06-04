Last Updated:

Karnataka: VHP Puts Board On Temple Road Denying Entry To 'Muslim Taxis' After 'incident'

VHP and Hindu Jagrana Vedike installed a board on the road entering Sowthadka temple, stating that only those vehicles belonging to Hindus will be allowed.

Written By
Swagata Banerjee
Karnataka

Image: RepublicWorld


In the state of Karnataka, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Hindu Jagrana Vedike have installed a notice board on the road entering the Sowthadka temple near Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district, stating that there will be no entry of taxis, auto rikshaws of Muslims to Sowthadka temples. Devotees coming to the temple must visit in vehicles belonging to Hindus, the notice board added.

Speaking to Republic TV, the VHP said, "The notice board was installed after a Muslim auto driver troubled a girl over a reply to get into a relationship with him and marry him."

Mandya Masjid Row: VHP calls for protest on June 4

Meanwhile, in other news, amid the ongoing Gyanvapi Mosque row, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for a protest on June 4, claiming that the Jamia Masjid in Srirangapatna, Karnataka, was originally a Hanuman Mandir. The Hindu organisation has claimed that the Masjid was built by Tipu Sultan in 1782 and two of its minarets were used as watchtowers during his reign.

READ | VHP claims dargah in Karnataka’s Bidar was Basavanna temple; demands justice for followers

On May 17, presenting a memorandum to the Mandya Deputy commissioner, VHP claimed that Tipu Sultan in a letter to the King of Persia himself accepted that the Mosque was built after razing the Hanuman Mandir at the location.

The protest will begin at the Nehru circle in Mandya city and end at the Jamia Masjid. In the pamphlets, it has been mentioned that the Jama Masjid was built after Tipu Sultan razed the Shri Mudala Vaglu Hanuman Mandir. CrPC section 144 has been imposed in many parts of Srirangapatna prohibiting any kind of public procession, as a step of caution to maintain the law and order situation in the town.

READ | Lord Ram's idol to be installed in Ayodhya Temple by January 2024, says VHP leader
READ | 'Don't instigate Muslims, stop creating communal disharmony': VHP to Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind
READ | Mandya Masjid row: VHP calls protest on June 4; claims Mosque has Hanuman Mandir origin
Tags: Karnataka, VHP, Hindu Jagrana Vedike
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND