Karnataka: Villagers Cheer Up After Forest Officials Capture Tiger Who Killed 20 Cattle

Villagers in Karnataka's Kundukere have found a reason to rejoice as the cattle-killing tiger that was on a spree of hunting domesticated animals has finally been captured by forest officials. According to reports, the injured tiger was caught near an agricultural field, 2 km away from the forest boundary outside Karnataka's Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR). The big cat was not moving properly when it was caught by the forest officials and was reportedly hunting just at night time.

The tiger was unable to carry the animals it was killing because of the injury and it had made its territory outside the forest near human habitation, said forest official T. Balachandra while talking to the press. The 4-year-old tiger had reportedly killed 20 cattle before it was captured by forest officials. Balachandra also said that the tiger could have transformed into a man-eater if there would have been a delay in capturing the mammal. The tiger was reportedly injured in a fight with other tigers and it's left leg was infested with maggots.

Bear rescued in Maharashtra

In another incident, forest officials and staff rescued two sloth bears from a well they had fallen into. The rescue operation took four hours and the bears were released in the wild after that. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared a glimpse of the rescue operation where a bear can be seen climbing out of the well using a ladder.

(Image Credit: AP)