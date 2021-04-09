Karnataka: Villagers Restore Water Tanks Without Financial Help From Government

Villagers from Chipli Lingadahali village in Karnataka's Shivammoga district asserted that they have restored the centuries-old water tank in the village without any financial help from the government. According to the villagers, wild animals came to these tanks of Bangaramma and Anesondilu to drink water however the tanks got disappeared completely later to which, locals decided to reinstall them.

A village environmentalist informed that the villagers had been working for the past three years to build up the tanks.

"Since the past three years, we have been working on desilting the tanks. The Anesondilu tank is now capable of 65 lakh liters of water which before restoration process used to have a limit of 25 thousand liters," said Akhilesh Chipli, villager and environmentalist.

The 600-year-old Bangaramma tank has been restored from 10 lakh liters of water capacity to 2 crore liters of water for the animals.

"We have seen animals like Gaurs and barking deer drinking water from these tanks during summer," added environmentalist Akhilesh Chipli.

He further highlighted that water bodies must be rejuvenated during climate change scenarios.

Restoration process of the tanks

Chipli further informed that the process was initiated by approaching those who can fund the project with Shivananda Kalave who is known to be the waterman of Karnataka. The initiative was once stopped in the middle, however, with the help of Karnataka bank the mission continued and got accomplished.

"Initially we struggled a lot to start the project and several reasons led to discontinuation of work but later on with the help of Karnataka bank the mission resumed," mentioned Chipli.

Government cost vs actual expenditure

Chipli stated that the estimated budget given by the government was Rs 35 lakhs, however, the project was concluded at Rs 22 lakh. Lingadahalli is one of the historically important villages of Karnataka.

(with inputs from ANI)

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.