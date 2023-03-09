Karnataka Voters Reject BJP's Freebies, Burn Sarees Allegedly Given By MLA CT Ravi

Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls, voters in Chikkamagalur burned sarees, allegedly given by BJP MLA, CT Ravi. Reportedly, CT Ravi's aides were distributing sarees among the voters, saying it was a gift for Ugadi, which is a Hindu festival celebrated in the southern part of India, including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

The discontented voters took the saree and set it on fire in the Bhaktara Halli. The voters accused CT Ravi of inaction and said that they need basic facilities, not bribes. One of the voters complained that they are struggling for clean drinking water and one morsel of food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Retorting to the accusations, BJP MLA CT Ravi said, "Lies and Congress are two faces of the same coin. Congress have a disease of portraying lies as truth. Congress is creating drama that we are not giving anything. The Congress wants to do drama and come into the limelight."