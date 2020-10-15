Karnataka Waqf Land Scam: BJP Tables 2012 Report; Alleges 29,000 Acres Used 'commercially'

Reprising the Karnataka Waqf Board scam, the 2012 report by the Karnataka Minorities Commission was tabled in the state Assembly on Thursday. The tabled report shows that 29,000 of the 54,000 acres of Karnataka Waqf land was neither used to help poor Muslims and neither a hospital was built but it was used for commercial interests, as revealed by BJP MP Rajeev Chandrashekhar. The report also mentions several Congress leaders including Mallikarjuna Kharge- alleges BJP.

BJP tables Waqf land scam report

Elaborating on his revelation, Chandrashekhar said to Republic TV, "Congress has a history of keeping the minorities in fear and lying to the minorities. In 2006, under PM Manmohan Singh's rule the resources meant for the poor minorities under the Waqf Board were being looted by his own party's politicians. This political hypocrisy has been in play for a very long time".

The 7000-page report had been prepared by the Karnataka State Minorities Commission in 2012, naming almost most senior Congress leaders along with IAS, IPS and KAS officers. The report submitted to then-BJP CM Sadanand Gowda was not tabled for the past eight years as Congress remained in power from 2013 till 2019, alleged BJP. The report details the commercial use of the land allotted to the Karnataka Waqf board and reportedly cost Rs 2 lakh crores - by misusing state lands.

What is the Waqf Board scam?

As per news reports, the commission- headed by Anwar Manipaddy, had named several Congress leaders including former Union Minister Mallikarjun Kharge, then-MPs Dharam Singh, and K Rehman Khan; MLA R Roshan Baig, former Union minister C K Jaffer Sharief, Iqbal Ansari etc. The Waqf board had been allotted 54,000 acres worth Rs 410 lakh crore with 33,741 registered properties in the state, for religious or charitable purposes. The Commission has alleged misuse of properties, encroachments, illegal disposal, mismanagement, and fraudulent acts committed by erstwhile heads of the Wakf Board in areas like Gulbarga, Bangalore Urban, Bangalore Rural, Ramanagaram, and Koppal.

The commission had recommended that Waqf Board must be suspended for 12 months to enable a Lokayukta probe into it, as per reports. It had also recommended a land audit, a high-powered committee, a task force to retrieve encroached properties, jail term and fine for encroached and suspend the Waqf chairman. The land scam had occurred between 2001 and 2012 and was submitted to the CM who had promised to table in the next session but never did.

