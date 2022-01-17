Karnataka Will Play Major Role In Fulfilling PM Modi's Dream & Boost Startups: CM Bommai

Claiming that Karnataka will play a major role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of making India a five trillion USD economy, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that his state will make a significant contribution to the country's economy through its startup businesses. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday while delivering his message on the occasion of National Startup Day also said that the idea of a New Karnataka for New India would be soon made a reality.

Further congratulating PM Modi for encouraging the youth to inculcate scientific thinking to face new challenges, he said that the guidance and scientific support provided by the Prime Minister and his government has prompted the National Startup Day to be celebrated in a meaningful manner in the state.

He also thanked PM Modi for his long term vision through which now the number of startups across the country has crossed from 500 to the 54,000 mark and further for giving a big push towards innovation and startups by setting a forum to help the startups in freeing them from the restrictions of the government. "The prime minister has been the inspiration for the highest growth of startups in the state", he added.

More startups will come up in Karnataka in coming days: CM Bommai

Speaking about the boost of startup businesses in the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that Karnataka is all set to play a big role in the Indian economy in the coming days as it is a matter of pride that out of the 54,000 startups in the country, 13,000 are in Karnataka and the state government has taken a slew of measures for encouraging more startups.

He also said that the state government will provide a boost for startups, innovation, scientific thinking, and entrepreneurship. Further speaking about the state's development through various initiatives, CM Bommai added that Karnataka is presently in the number one spot in the IT BT sector and has seen rapid growth since the first software company was set up in the state. He also said the financial assistance has been also provided to several programs like Elevate 100, Elevate Unnati, and others.

Apart from that, a new research and development policy will be also unveiled in the coming days for encouraging the setting up of startups. Mentioning startups in various sectors including agriculture, horticulture, and sericulture, the Chief Minister wished for more startups to come forward with the social responsibility towards education, health, social welfare, and women empowerment.

Image: ANI/Twitter/@BS Bommai