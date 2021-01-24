Karnataka Withdraws Circular Listing Aviation Sector For Vaccine Priority; MoHWF Requested

The Karnataka Health Department has withdrawn a circular that included airport staff in the category of frontline workers for COVID-19 and clarified that only healthcare workers will be covered in the priority list for vaccination.

"Circular about airport staff being considered as frontline workers has been withdrawn. Only the staff covered as healthcare workers or frontline workers, as defined in GoI instructions, will be included in the list for COVID-19 vaccination," the state government said on Sunday.

On Friday, the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Service of the Government of Karnataka issued a circular stating that staff members at all airports are considered as frontline workers, and are permitted for vaccination against the virus on a priority basis.

The circular directed the respective district health officers to make necessary arrangements and ensure that all the staff members at Airports received the COVID-19 vaccine as per the existing protocol. Authorities at Kempegowda International Airport KIAL, Bengaluru and Mangaluru International Airport, also at Belagavi, Hubbali -Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Mysuru, and Bidar were intimated about the same. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has written to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare seeking that the aviation sector indeed be considered as a top priority.

READ | After Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Allocates Portfolios, BJP MLAs Now Unhappy With Berths

READ | 36% Of Designated Beneficiaries In Karnataka Vaccinated: Data

Karnataka fights COVID-19

The number of healthcare workers vaccinated in the state since January 16 rose to 1,84,154 Saturday. This was against the targeted 3,28,478 beneficiaries, with a cumulative coverage of 56 percent.

Karnataka on Saturday logged 902 new cases of COVID-19 and 3 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,35,478 and the death toll to 12,193, the Health department said.

The day also saw 542 patients getting discharged after recovery. A total of over 1,64,85,599 samples have been tested so far, out of which 86,410 were tested on Saturday alone, and 6,887 among them were rapid antigen tests. According to the department bulletin, out of 7,342 active cases, 7,185 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 157 are in ICU.

READ | 1.39 Lakh People Inoculated In Karnataka: Health Minister

READ | Karnataka Cabinet Troubles Continue; CM Yediyurappa Reshuffles Portfolios Within 24 Hrs