Karnataka: Woman Advocate Brutally Assaulted By Man In Bagalkot; Video Goes Viral

In a shocking development, a lady advocate was brutally assaulted by a neighbour in the Bagalkot Town Circle street in Karnataka in broad daylight. According to details accessed, Mahantesh Cholachagudda, a neighbour of advocate Sangeeta Shikkeri was seen assaulting her on the streets over a case related to the former’s house. The assault on the woman advocate came to light after the disturbing video of it went viral on social media. The police have since booked the man for assaulting the woman.

Sangeeta Shikkeri, a lawyer was physically assaulted by her neighbour on the streets of Bagalkot Town Circle. Reportedly, her husband too was attacked by a man named Mahantesh. The assault took place on Saturday afternoon around 12:30 PM. A video of the attack, shot by a passer-by, shows the lawyer being kicked and slapped multiple times along the street before she is pushed down to the ground. The video has since gone viral on social media.

Man booked after Bagalkot assault video goes viral

According to reports from the ground, the assault in Karnataka's Bagalkot took place over a property dispute. The woman, who is a lawyer, reportedly filed a case against the attacker who happens to be her neighbour. The incident took place due to personal enmity between the two built over the case relating to the attacker’s property. Following the assault, the police booked the man over physical assault charges against the woman.

As per the information accessed, the families of Mahantesh and Sangeeta had fought earlier as well. Mahantesh, who is said to be a photographer at the University of Horticulture Sciences at Navanagar in Bagalkot, has been booked by the police on assault charges. It is notable that no one came to the rescue of the woman despite the attack being on a crowded street. The assaulted lawyer’s husband was heard appealing for help during the time of the assault as well.

