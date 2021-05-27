Karnataka Woman Denied Admission In Hospital Gives Birth Outside Sans Medical Assistance

In a gross display of inhumanity and medical negligence, a Karnataka hospital refused to admit a pregnant woman on Wednesday. According to reports, the government hospital in the state's Mandya District refused to admit the woman as she did not have a COVID-19 report. After a refusal by the authorities, the woman delivered the baby right outside the hospital by herself without any medical assistance.

Baby succumbs as woman refused admission in Karnataka hospital

However, tragedy unfolded soon after the woman delivered her baby. The baby succumbed on the spot as it fell on the floor. Reports also stated that the pregnant woman had also visited the hospital on the previous night but the hospital refused to take her in. Witnesses remarked that the woman was also asked to remove her jewellery.

"They did not let her in and asked her to remove her jewellery. She delivered the baby in a standing position. The nurse very simply came out and said 'death baby'. People wait for several years to have a child which becomes their whole world and life. They simply called it death baby," said one of the witnesses among a crowd of locals that was staging a protest.

The witness further added that the hospital authorities were not allowing anyone to come inside for the last 24 hours as the patient has gone in. They have therefore demanded answers from the hospital following the negligence. The protestors also demanded the hospital to disclose the treatment being given to the woman after the tragedy took place.

"Who knows what treatment they are doing? We want to know" the person added.

However, as of now, there is no clarity on whether the Karnataka government push for action against the reports. In addition, it is also being reported that no police complaint has been filed so far.