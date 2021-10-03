Karnataka: Youth Killed Allegedly Over Inter-faith Relationship

A 24-year old man was found dead on the Railway tracks in Khanapur giving rise to a suspicion that he was murdered allegedly over his inter-faith affair.

The beheaded body was found in Khanapur on September 28, whom people identified as Arbaz Aftab Mulla. He was reportedly in love with a woman from a different faith.

"We have registered a case of murder under section 302 of the IPC. It is said that he had an affair with a woman from different faith. We are probing the case from that point of view," a police officer probing the case told PTI.

The official also said that Mulla used to travel to and from Belagavi every day for work.

The youth's mother Nazeema Shaikh has alleged that her son was killed by the family members and relatives of the woman with him he had a relationship, the official said.

Shaikh told reporters in Belagavi that a few people including 'Birje' and 'Maharaj' had threatened her son some days ago to stay away from the girl but he did not heed it.

She said she had also spoken to the woman's mother to stop her daughter but both her son and the woman were adamant.

The Railway police, which was probing the case initially, has handed over the matter to the Belagavi district police.

