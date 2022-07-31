Karnataka Youth Murder: Owner Of Car Used For Deceased's Killing Held, Says Police

The Mangaluru Police have arrested one person in connection with the killing of a youth outside a textile shop in Surathkal. The police have taken into custody the owner of the car that is said to have been used for the crime. 24-year-old Mohammed Fazil was murdered by three to four miscreants people at Surathkal on July 28.

"We have taken into custody the owner of the car used in the offence. He has given some leads to the individual who took the vehicle from him. Once his role is established, we will produce him in court," Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said.

Speaking to the media, he said that more than 51 people have been inquired in connection with the murder. The owner was arrested after scanning the CCTV footage.

"During the inquiry, he disclosed certain information regarding who took the car from him... Now he will be presented before the court and taken into custody. He will be further questioned from which we may get further information on those involved," the Mangaluru Police Commissioner said, adding that police teams are working to nab the culprits.

'One accused had good contact with car owner': Mangaluru CP

According to police, one of the accused in Fazil's murder had good contact with the car owner and had taken the vehicle from him earlier too. "We will be inquiring him (owner) further....we have not yet got the car, but have information about it, we are tracking it."

Four masked men were caught attacking Mohammed Fazil, a resident of Mangalpete near Surathkal outside a textile store on CCTV footage. Fazil was grievously wounded in the attack and died on the way to the hospital, according to police.

The incident came after a BJP Yuva Morcha morcha worker was hacked to death on July 26 night in Dakshina Kannada's Bellare area.

Image: Republic World, ANI