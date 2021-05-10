Karnataka:New Guidelines Issued For Hospitalisation, Transfer, Discharge Of COVID Patients

In the wake of a surge in the number of Coronavirus cases in Karnataka, the state government has issued fresh guidelines pertaining to hospital admission, discharge, and transfer of COVID-19 patients. The Karnataka government's Department of Health and Family Welfare has stated that hospital beds will be used 'judiciously' for those patients who clinically need the beds. The circular issued by the department read:

"In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the State, for the management of the COVID-19 pandemic, hospital beds are a valuable resource and hence, shall be used judiciously for those patients who are clinically in need of these beds. In this context, the guidelines are reiterated for hospital admission, discharge, and transfer of COVID-19 patients."

Additionally, the order also says that the admission process for patients will be as per the existing protocol. Even so, the recovered patients will be assessed and advised by the treating physician. Following this, the patients shall be transferred to a step-down facility attached to the hospital or to a CCC as deemed fit. The order has also directed that discharge protocol of the state shall be followed.

Meanwhile, pertaining to the COVID-19 hospitals, patients admitted under SAST (Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust-Government referred patients), will be admitted as per the existing protocols. The recovered patients will be transferred to a stepdown facility after an assessment and advise of treating physician, the order added. The discharge protocol is also applicable for the discharge of patients from private hospitals too.

"Those admitted in private beds at their own expense (private patients) - The patient shall be admitted as per the existing state protocol. However, following their recovery and clinically stable condition, based on the assessment and advise of treating physician such patients shall be transferred to stepdown facility attached to the hospital at their own," read the order.

Karnataka records 47,930 cases

The state's Coronavirus tally surged to 19.34 lakh as 47,930 fresh infections were recorded while 490 deaths took the cumulative fatalities to 18,776, the health department said on Sunday. With 31,796 discharges, the number of people who recuperated from the virus has been recorded at 13,51,097. As on Sunday, 1.52 lakh inoculations were done in the state comprising first and second dose of vaccine.

With agency inputs