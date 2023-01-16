Karnataka's Bagalkote & Chamarajanagara Record Lowest Minimum Temperature Of 9.4 Degrees

Bagalkote and Chamarajanagara on Monday recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius. With the mercury falling below 10 degree celsius in several parts of Karnataka, the MeT Centre Bangaluru issued a local forecast for the areas for the next 24 and 48 hours.

Local Weather Report

Moreover, the city of Bengaluru will have minimum temperatures of 13.0 degrees Celsius and maximum temperatures of 30.0 degrees Celsius on January 16 and 17, respectively, according to the local weather prediction. The minimum temperature is forecast to rise slightly to 14 degrees Celsius on January 18 while the maximum temperature will decline slightly to 29.0 degrees Celsius.

For January 19, the same anticipation as the 18th is made. The minimum temperature is expected to rise to 15.0 degree Celsius on January 20 while the maximum temperature will stay at 30. Minimum and maximum temperatures for January 21 and 22, respectively, are predicted to be 16.0 and 30.0 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Cold wave in Delhi

Moreover, Delhi's Safdarjung on Monday recorded a minimum temperature of 1.6 degrees celsius, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD further stated that cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely over many parts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi till Tuesday and thereafter in isolated pockets on Wednesday.

While in Northwest and central India, minimum temperatures may further fall by about two degrees over many parts till January 17 and a gradual rise by 3 to 5 degrees celsius from January 18-20, the IMD said.