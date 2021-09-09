Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada On High Alert As Kerala Reports Cases Of Nipah Virus, COVID

Deputy Commissioner of Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, K.V. Rajendra on Wednesday, September 8, issued an advisory instructing about the measures to be taken for preventing the spread of deadly viruses in the state, as its neighbouring Kerala reports fresh cases of Nipah virus and COVID-19. Under the view of the prevailing situation in Kerala, the DC has also issued an alert and gave directions to the concerned officials for taking necessary measures as precautions.

Furthermore, the information shared by the District Magistrate's office in Mangaluru instructs the people to not travel to Kerala until the end of October. However, exceptions will be given in emergency cases. Also, schools, colleges, and other institutes have been instructed to not call any staff member or students for physical classes during this period followed by a work from home order for other industries as well to prevent the outbreak of the virus.

Earlier, an alert was issued in Dakshina Kannada after the death of a 12-year-old boy because of the Nipah virus in Kozhikode, Kerala. Speaking on this, DC Rajendra appealed to the people for remaining cautious. He also advised the people to maintain sanitation and make a distance from bats and pigs who are responsible for spreading the virus. Also, any person experiencing symptoms is instructed to contact the health authorities.

Karnataka government on Nipah virus

On Tuesday, September 7, the state government issued another advisory for preventing the spread of the Nipah virus in the state as Dakshina Kannada shares its border with Kerala and a lot of people travel from across the state. The advisory also instructed the administration for monitoring any symptoms related to the virus which may include fever, weakness, headache, cough, vomiting, muscle pain, diarrhoea among others. In addition, the authorities are also advised for spreading public awareness among people and also develop a systematic surveillance system for early detection of the Nipah virus.

Kerala Nipah Virus Cases

Kerala being on the top of the list with the maximum COVID-19 cases is now facing another health threat as reports of a potential outbreak of the Nipah virus has recently surfaced. The state has been on a high alert since the death of a minor boy on Sunday after which several people who came in contact with the boy were isolated and are tested extensively. A zoonotic virus that spreads from animals to humans, the Nipah virus was initially identified in the 1990s and can easily spread from fruits, bats, pigs, and also from one human to another.

