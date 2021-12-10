As India mourns the death of the first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and 12 others, Karnataka's Karkala town is also grieving the death of its son-in-law Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh. Lt Col Singh married Captain Agnes Prafulla Menezes about 15 years ago, and the couple were blessed with a daughter. Outside visuals from Lt Singh's residence showed relatives holding beautiful pictures of the brave heart.

Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh was one of the 13 who lost lives in the ill-fated helicopter crash on December 8. With him, India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 10 others including - Brig LS Lidder, Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Wing Commander PS Chauhan, Squadron Leader K Singh, JWO Das, Junior Warrant Officer Pradeep Arakkal, Havildar Satpal Rai, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik Sai Teja also lost their lives.

Agra's two-fold tragedy

Prior to Colonel Harjinder Singh, reports from Agra had come out which shed light on the grief that citizens went through after losing Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan who was flying the chopper. The Wing Commander, 42, was posted at the Indian Air Force Station in Coimbatore but he was born and raised in Agra. His parents still reside in the Saran Nagar area of Agra.

IAF Helicopter crash: India mourns the tragic incident

CDS Bipin Rawat along with his wife and his staff was travelling to Wellington Staff College to deliver a lecture at 2:45 PM when his chopper lost all communication and crashed near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor.

Reportedly, the CDS was taken to a nearby Military hospital, but he succumbed to injuries. However, one person survived the crash - Group Captain Varun Singh SC who is currently in a critical state. The mortal remains of Gen Bipin Rawat are being laid in state for all to pay their last respects at his residence (No 3 Kamaraj Marg) today. The final journey of Gen Bipin Rawat from his residence to the Brar Square Crematorium is scheduled to start from his residence at about 1400 hours.