Karnataka's Milk Brand Nandini Puts On Hold Its Expansion Plan In Kerala

Popular Karnataka milk brand Nandini, which opened a few of its outlets in Kerala recently, has decided to put on hold its expansion plan in the southern state. Kerala Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, and Milk Cooperatives, J Chinchurani said she has received information in this regard from the CEO of the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), which uses the trade name Nandini.

J Chinchurani said, "CEO of Nandini Milk in Karnataka contacted Kerala and informed that Karnataka has decided to stop opening Nandini outlets in Kerala. National Dairy Development Board has intervened in this issue. We are trying to send a delegation to Karnataka to discuss the issue."

The minister further said that information has been received from the CEO that Nandini will not open new outlets in the state for the time being.

Chinchurani further welcomed Karnataka Milk Federation's (KMF's) decision saying that the shift has come in the wake of a change of government in Karnataka following the victory of the Congress. She also said the state wanted the milk and milk products of the Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation’s (KCMMF) Milma.

The CPI (M)-led LDF government in Kerala had recently expressed concern over the entry into the state of milk and dairy products from Karnataka’s Nandini. The Kerala government had filed a complaint with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to resolve the issue. Earlier, KMF had announced plans to open 25 new stores in Kerala over the next six months, despite opposition from Milma.

In April last year, KCMMF had termed as unethical the tendency of some state milk marketing federations to aggressively enter markets outside their respective states. It was criticising the KMMF's move of opening its outlets in parts of Kerala to sell its Nandini brand of milk and other products.

Milma, back then, had said this involved a total breach of cooperative spirit based on which the country's dairy sector has been organised for the benefit of millions of dairy farmers.