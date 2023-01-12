Karnataka’s 'Nari Shakti' Tableau For Republic Day Shortlisted Days After Exclusion

After the massive uproar over the exclusive of Karnataka tableaux in the Republic Day Parade, the Centre overturned its decision and shortlisted its proposal on Thursday. Through a letter to the Chief Secretary of Karnataka, the Ministry of Defence informed of the 'Nari Shakti' themed tableau depicting women's power of the state, being shortlisted by the government for participating in the Parade on January 26.

The proposal- Nari Shakti, which depicts the power of women where three Padma awardees from the state: Salumarada Thimmakka, Tulasi Gowda (both noted for their works in the environment), and Sulagitti Narasamma, a midwife, were seen, went to the sixth round of selection, post which, it was rejected. This led to a political faceoff, with the opposition attacking the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government.

Political upheaval over R-Day tableau

The Karnataka government on January 8 clarified that the state's tableau did not get the chance to take part in the Republic Day parade this year, following the Union government's guidelines to provide an opportunity to the states that took part the least number of times during the last eight years.

"Regarding the participation of States' tableau in Republic Day parade this year, the Government of India has issued guidelines, providing the opportunity to the States that did not take part/took part least number of times during the last eight years. Hence, the State of Karnataka has not got the chance to take part in the Republic Day parade," C R Naveen, Nodal Officer for Republic Day tableau said in a statement.

Despite this, Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, Siddaramaiah attacked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai claiming the rejection of the tableau was a reflection of how 'serious' he and his government were about upholding the 'pride of Karnataka'.

The former Karnataka CM wrote, "Incapable & weak@BSBommai and his cabinet ministers are worried about looting government resources through 40% commission. Had they put in a little more thought in designing the theme, Karnataka could have presented its tableaux on Republic Day."