Karnataka's Recovery Rate Witnesses Drop Due To Recent Spike; Health Min Forecasts Rebound

Over the past few days, Karnataka has been witnessing a sharp increase in the number of Coronavirus cases in the state. According to the State Minister for Medical Education, Dr Keshavareddy Sudhakar, Karnataka's recovery rate is showing a reverse trend and is decreasing, owing to the spike in new cases.

Analysing the trend, the State Minister for Medical Education said that over the past one week there were about 23,000 new cases reported in the state out of which 77.4% of them are asymptomatic. He added that due to the higher number of asymptomatic cases, which will witness quicker discharges, the state's recoveries would soon start to surpass its active cases.

'No community transmission'

Earlier K Sudhakar had confirmed that there was no community transmission of the pandemic in the state, adding that the cases would have crossed a lakh if such a situation had happened. Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has blamed inter-state travellers for the sudden spike in the infections saying that most of the travellers came in the state from hot spot states like Maharashtra.

"I am not washing away the government's role. The government can do every bit to contain, to treat them, but citizens should cooperate. Society should actively come forward in controlling this pandemic," said Sudhakar to news agency PTI.

Karnataka recorded its biggest single-day spike with 4,537 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of those infected by the deadly virus in the state to 59,652. The total fatalities in the state climbed to 1,240 with 93 deaths. The government has announced a lockdown till July 22 in Bengaluru.

(With Agency Inputs)