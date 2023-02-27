Karnataka's Shivamogga Airport To Be Inaugurated By PM Modi On Feb 28; Check Key Details

Quick links:
PM Narendra Modi is all set to launch the Shivamogga Airport named after poet Kuvempu, on February 28. The airport will be the 9th domestic airport in Karnataka with largest runway in the state.
The new airport built at the cost of Rs 449 crore has one terminal with separate departure and arrival accommodations. The terminal is equipped with modern techniques and facilities.
World class departure and arrival areas with broader space, classy floor, eye-catchy interiors, adequate safety measures, proper sitting arrangements among others are the highlights of the airport.
Shivamogga is the 9th domestic airport in Karnataka, after Bengaluru, Mysuru, Ballari, Bidar, Hubballi, Kalaburagi, Belagavi and Mangaluru. Both Bengaluru and Mangaluru are international airports.