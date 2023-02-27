Last Updated:

Karnataka's Shivamogga Airport To Be Inaugurated By PM Modi On Feb 28; Check Key Details

The airport named after poet Kuvempu and built at cost of Rs 449 crore will be the 9th domestic airport in Karnataka with the largest runway in the state.

Lotus like design of terminal is one highlight
PM Narendra Modi is all set to launch the Shivamogga Airport named after poet Kuvempu, on February 28. The airport will be the 9th domestic airport in Karnataka with largest runway in the state.

Modern techniques and facilities at the terminal
The new airport built at the cost of Rs 449 crore has one terminal with separate departure and arrival accommodations. The terminal is equipped with modern techniques and facilities.

World class terminal departure and arrival area
World class departure and arrival areas with broader space, classy floor, eye-catchy interiors, adequate safety measures, proper sitting arrangements among others are the highlights of the airport.

Shivamogga is 9th domestic airport in Karnataka
Shivamogga is the 9th domestic airport in Karnataka, after Bengaluru, Mysuru, Ballari, Bidar, Hubballi, Kalaburagi, Belagavi and Mangaluru. Both Bengaluru and Mangaluru are international airports.

The airport built under UDAN scheme
The airport is built under UDAN scheme by the central government. It will be inaugurated on February 28, which also marks the 80th birthday of former Chief Minister, Karnataka BS Yediyurappa.

