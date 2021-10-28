Karnataka's Shivamogga Zilla Panchayat Provides Rent-free Spaces To Earthenware Sellers

The Shivamogga Zilla Panchayat's provision of a rent-free location will help women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) - who sell earthenware - to decrease their production costs to half. This will make it easier for merchants of earthen lamps to market their wares during the current festive season. The move would not only lower the pricing of earthen lamps for clients, saving them money, but it will also allow merchants to walk away with more money in their pockets following sales. SHGs would not have to pay rent till Diwali, which will be celebrated on November 4 in India, this year.

Karnataka | Shivamogga Zilla Panchayat supports self-help groups by providing rent free space to them to sell earthen lamps



We've provided rent-free space to two self-help groups to sell earthen lamps at our official premises till Diwali festival: Vaishali ML,CEO Zilla Panchayat pic.twitter.com/D6SAZrspfx — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2021

Shivamogga Zila Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Vaishali told news agency ANI, "As per the orders of the government, the Zila Panchayat is providing support to pottery workers by giving them rent-free spaces to sell their earthenware at the Zila panchayat office premises. This help will eventually be expanded after SHGs from more talukas approach us for the same."

The government has directed the administration to include all SHGs in the 'Sanjeeveni Okkoota' initiative. It will also provide financial assistance to women. The sale of earthen lamps is also a contributing factor to the issue.

NGO assists poor children in making & selling earthen lamps ahead of Diwali

Ashayen, an Odisha-based NGO, is supporting underprivileged children, notably rag pickers, in the creation of clay lamps in order to help them afford their education. Ashayen NGO Chairman Ratnakar told ANI, "In preparation for Diwali, approximately 58 children are painting diyas. We create various festival-themed things and sell them".

"Through their abilities and talents, we're attempting to make them self-sufficient", he continued. "These children make handcrafted greeting cards, rakhis, lamps, and other artefacts for various social occasions such as New Year, Diwali, and Rakhi."

"This type of art and craft is being done by more than 50 children in five different centres. We've made over 2,000 diyas so far and are continuously working on more ", according to the NGO's leader. Laxmi Reddy, a student at the NGO, also spoke to ANI about the project and stated, "My father died young, my mother works as a labourer, and I have been involved with this NGO for the past seven years. Now ahead of Diwali, we are making diyas, we also make rakhis, new year greeting cards etc during different occasions and festivals. From that, we get some funds for our education."

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI/Twitter