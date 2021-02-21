Karnatka's Panchamasali Community Holds Mega Rally For Reservation; Threatens 'satyagraha'

Members of the Panchamasali (Lingayat) community on Sunday held a rally, led by Panchamasali seer J Mruthyunjaya Swami, in Bengaluru's Palace Grounds for inclusion in the 2A reservation category. The inclusion will provide them 15 percent reservations in government jobs and education. The Panchamashali Lingayat sect seers and leaders have been demanding to get their reservation category changed from 3B to 2A in the OBC list.

"If Yediyurappa-govt doesn't respond today, we'll begin satyagraha & head to Vidhan Sabha," threatened Mruthyunjaya Swami, rally's leading member.

Earlier this month, Mruthyunjaya Swami had threatened to lay siege to the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru if the ruling BJP did not withdraw the show cause notice issued to MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. The BJP MLA was served the show cause notice by the BJP high command for his controversial statements against CM B S Yediyurappa

Mruthyunjaya Swami had also warned the BJP of gheraoing the Vidhana Soudha on reaching Bengaluru if the notice was not withdrawn and alleged that it was an attempt to stop their movement. Hailing Yatnal and Kashappanavar as two pillars of the movement, the Panchamasali seer said that the community will stand by the leaders and will not allow pressure to be exerted on them. Panchamasali is the biggest sub-sect in the Lingayat community while CM Yediyurappa belongs to the Banajiga sub-sect.

CM Yediyurappa's assurance

On February 13, Karnataka CM Yediyurappa had said he has been making a sincere effort towards justice for all. "Being the Chief Minister of the state, it's my responsibility to provide justice to all. I am making a sincere effort for justice to all sections of society." he BJP state vice-president and Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra had reminded those agitating for reservation that his father is the only one who respects all the communities and such important issues should not be deliberated on the streets.

(With ANI Inputs)