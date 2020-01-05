WATCH: Karni Sena Holds Pro-CAA Campaign In New Delhi, Says 'won't Tolerate Violence''

Karni Sena on Sunday held a support march for CAA in New Delhi saying that if they see anyone engaging in stone-pelting in the capital city or attacking the police personnel, they will give it back to them. "Does Delhi belong to their father? If you support Bangladeshis and engage in vandalism in India, then go to Bangladesh," said Suraj Pal Amu of the Karni Sena

"What is the purpose of destroying public property. In the name of students, 65-70-year-olds are coming to the streets, Umar Khalid, supporters of Afzal Guru, why shouldn't Karni Sena come on the streets? Now we won't keep quiet, we will show them," said the Karni Sena leader.