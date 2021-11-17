Kartarpur Sahib Corridor Reopens; Here Are The Steps For Kartarpur Corridor Booking

Quick links:
(IMAGE: Twitter ANI / PTI)
The Kartarpur Sahib passageway, which leads to one of Pakistan's holiest Sikh sites, reopens today, Wednesday. The corridor connects Pakistan's Gurdwara Darbar Sahib and Punjab's Dera Baba Nanak shrine, which is the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. The corridor opens two days before Gurpurab, the birthday of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh guru.
The passageway was closed in March 2020, just four months after it was opened to pilgrims, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All pilgrims must have a negative RT-PCR report that is no more than 72 hours old, as well as COVID-19 vaccination certificates. On November 18, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi announced that the entire state Cabinet will pay homage at Kartarpur Sahib. Those interested in visiting Darbar Sahib should register online at https://prakashpurb550.mha.gov.in/kpr/. The decision to reopen the corridor comes just months before Punjab's Assembly Elections, which are set to take place in 2022.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted,
"In a major decision, that will benefit large numbers of Sikh pilgrims, PM @Narendramodi govt has decided to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow, Nov 17. This decision reflects the immense reverence of Modi govt towards Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and our Sikh community."
Punjab: #KartarpurSahibCorridor reopens from today. A jatha at Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) ready to cross over to Pakistan to pay obeisance.— ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2021
Visuals from Amritsar. pic.twitter.com/5eTyYO7tdg
On any given day, 100-200 Indian pilgrims are likely to pass via the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor. The list of pilgrims is vetted on a daily basis by Indian and Pakistani authorities. Due to Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 19, the route may see a surge in foot traffic. On November 22, 2018, India's government issued a resolution commemorating Guru Nanak Dev's historic 550th birthday. The Centre approved the development of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from Dera Baba Nanak to the International Boundary as part of the celebrations. On October 24, 2019, India and Pakistan inked an agreement on the modalities for running the corridor.