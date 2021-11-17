Kartarpur Sahib Corridor Resumes Operations From Today; Naqvi Extends Wishes To Devotees

At the outset of the resumption of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor, Union Cabinet of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi congratulated everyone and affirmed the aspirations of Sikh devotees deprived of the 'Darshan Didare'. Speaking to ANI, Naqvi stated that the corridor was shut due to COVID-19-related restrictions and risks.

Kartarpur Sahib corridor resumes operations

"Every Sikh wishes to pay his-her offering at Kartarpur Sahib. It was stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic. Even before that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has worked under adverse conditions to open the Kartarpur corridor. Now, it has been reopened again, I congratulate everyone," Naqvi said.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the government has decided to make the Kartarpur Sahib corridor functional from November 17. The corridor connects the Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan to India.

Punjab CM thanks PM Modi for Kartarpur Sahib corridor resumption

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi welcomed the Centre's decision to reopen the Corridor and hailed PM Modi. He stated that this step was 'laudatory' and would further fulfil the aspirations of millions of devotees deprived of the 'Darshan Didare'. Stating the same, CM Channi said that the entire cabinet would pay obeisance on November 18, as part of the first delegation after the reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor for devotees ahead of Gurupurab.

Taking to Twitter, CM Channi wrote, "Punjab Cabinet to pay obeisance at Sri Kartarpur Sahib on November 18 as part of the first delegation, says Chief Minister Charanjit Channi while welcoming the decision of Government of India to reopen the Corridor ahead of Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Kartarpur Corridor

The Kartarpur corridor provides a visa-free border crossing for pilgrims visiting the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan. It links the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak, to the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district. The pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara was suspended in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 outbreak.