Kartavya Path Gets Own Police Station

A separate Kartavya Path Police Station has been set up for the newly inaugurated stretch, a government notification has said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier this month inaugurated the Kartavya Path, the stretch of road from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate earlier known as Rajpath.

The Kartavya Path Police Station will oversee "local areas which have been excluded from the jurisdiction of police stations Tilak Marg, South Avenue and Parliament Street" – the three nearest police stations.

The revamped stretch is part of the Modi government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project, which also envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, a new prime minister's residence and office, and a new vice-president's enclave.

