'Kartavya Path' To Be Pedestrian-friendly; Four New Underpasses Built For Pedestrian Movement

The "Kartavya Path", stretching from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, will be more pedestrian-friendly because of the new red granite walkways spreading 15.5 km that have been created, replacing bajri sand that lined the ground earlier.

According to the Union housing and urban affairs ministry, the move is aimed at making the road more pedestrian-friendly and easier for traffic to negotiate through.

Four new pedestrian underpasses have been built at busy junctions to segregate vehicular traffic from pedestrian movement, making the street safe to cross.

According to an official, 74 historic light poles and all chain links have been restored, upgraded and reinstalled on the site and more than 900 new light poles have been added where necessary to ensure that the space is always safe for visitors.

These are located along the Rajpath, the canals, the rows of trees, the newly-created parking bays and the India Gate precinct.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly-christened Kartavya Path -- the stretch of road from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, earlier known as Rajpath -- on Thursday evening.

The revamped stretch is part of the Modi government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project, which also envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, a new prime minister's residence and office, and a new vice-president's enclave.

This is the first project that has been completed under the Central Vista redevelopment plan.

"Concrete bollards have been replaced with more than 1,000 white sandstone bollards to maintain the precinct's historical character. Besides, the pedestrian sidewalks along the Rajpath have been paved with robust and durable materials," the official said.

Apart from 400 benches and 600 new signages, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), an executing agency of the project, has placed 150 dust bins on the entire stretch.

"Nineteen acres of total canal area have been refurbished and reinforced. The canals have been fitted with necessary infrastructure like aerators. The canal walls have been reinforced with robust and durable materials to prevent seepage," another official said.

There are 16 bridges on the entire stretch. Boating will be allowed in two canals -- one near the Krishi Bhawan and another around the Vanijya Bhawan. Stepped plazas have also been created at the India Gate precinct.

Officials said eight amenity blocks with toilets, vending kiosks and drinking water fountains have been created at eight distinct locations along the Rajpath, adding that a total of 64 toilets for women, 32 for men and 10 accessible toilets have been added.

