Ahead of his questioning by the CBI for the 2nd day in a row in connection with the alleged Chinese visa scam, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram accused the central agency of breaching his parliamentary privilege. In a letter addressed to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday, he alleged that CBI officers had seized his personal notes and papers pertaining to the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Information and Technology while raiding his residence. Contending that this is a direct assault on democratic principles, he urged Birla to take immediate cognizance of the issue.

Karti Chidambaram wrote, "This issue concerns my rights and privileges as a Member of Lok Sabha (Parliament). Over the course of the past few years, my family and I have become targets of a relentless campaign by the present government and its investigative agencies who are trying to silence our voices of dissent by foisting one fake case after another. Such targeted intimidation of a member of the House amounts to a breach of privilege. I am writing to you because I have become the victim of a grossly illegal and patently unconstitutional action."

He alleged, "In the course of this so-called raid, certain officers of the CBI seized my highly confidential and sensitive personal notes and papers pertaining to the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Information and Technology, of which I am a member. Shockingly, even my draft notes and questions which I had intended to ask witnesses summoned to the Committee, were also seized. Furthermore, my handwritten notes pertaining to the depositions made to the Committee by witnesses were also seized- for reasons best known to the agency."

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram writes to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla regarding his CBI questioning, says, "gross breach of Parliamentary Privilege by the CBI." pic.twitter.com/KwfbVAyvM5 — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2022

CBI alleges Chinese visa scam

Under the scanner of the investigative agencies in the INX Media and the Aircel Maxis scam, Karti Chidambaram was slapped with a new FIR by the CBI. Along with him, Bhaskararaman, Talwandi Sabo Power Limited, its associate Vikas Makharia, Bell Tools Limited and unknown public servants and private persons were booked under Section 120B r/w Section 477A of the IPC and Sections 8,9 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. It has been alleged that the purported Chinese visa scam took place during the UPA regime for the Talwandi Sabo Power Project in July-August 2011.

While TSPL- a subsidiary of Vedanta was responsible for establishing a 1980 MW Thermal Power Plant at Mansa in Punjab, it outsourced the construction to a Chinese firm Shandong Electric Power Construction Corporation (SEPCO). As the power plant construction was running behind schedule, TPSL allegedly wanted more Chinese professionals at the site to avoid penal action even as there was a ceiling for allowing work permits for foreign nationals. The CBI contended that Makharia approached the Sivaganga MP's CA for the aforesaid purpose.

Moreover, it alleged that they devised a way to circumvent the visa limit by granting permission to re-use 263 project visas allotted to the Chinese company’s officials. After TSPL issued a letter to the MHA in this regard, it received approval within a month. At that juncture, P Chidambaram was a Minister in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government and handled the Home portfolio. The central agency claimed that the bribe of Rs.50 lakh was routed from TSPL to Bhaskararaman through Bell Tools Limited as payment of a false invoice raised for consultancy and out-of-pocket expenses for Chinese visa-related works.