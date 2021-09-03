Karti Chidambaram Chronicles IT Standing Committee Meet In Srinagar; Offers Friday Prayers

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor-led Parliamentary committee on information technology on Friday started its week-long visit to Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar and other cities to review the implementation of the government's schemes and initiatives. The panel comprised 31 members, including Congress' Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram.

Sharing detailed glimpses of the visit, Karti Chidambaram posted multiple pictures of himself on his official Twitter handle. These included his meals, photos of him working as part of the committee, as well as photos of him attending Friday prayers and visiting the iconic Lal Chowk.

Friday Prayers at Hazratbal - Srinagar Kashmir pic.twitter.com/yocmIpHbNq — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) September 3, 2021

Meeting of the Standing Committee on IT in Srinagar Kashmir pic.twitter.com/XiUba6TPSx — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) September 3, 2021

Chidambaram said that this is his first trip to the valley in over 40 years. "Last time I was here with my late maternal grandparents Justice PS Kailasam & Soundra Kailasam. Will tweet more on landing, if there is internet connectivity," he had tweeted.

He also visited the Shiva temple consecrated by Adi Shankara, as well as the Hazratbal Shrine or Dargah Sharif which contains a relic that is believed to be the hair of Prophet Mohammad. Notably, last month, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also visited Hazratbal Shrine.

Prayers at Shiva Temple consecrated by Adi Shankara, Srinagar- Kashmir pic.twitter.com/PuU0isEld4 — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) September 3, 2021

The panel on Friday met representatives of the department of telecommunications to discuss the functioning of BSNL. They also discussed the implementation of several schemes, including BharatNet, which aims to provide internet connectivity to 2.5 lakh gram panchayat in the nation.

Visit to the ITI plant in Srinagar, which has now been converted to a vocational training centre. ⁦@ShashiTharoor⁩ pic.twitter.com/Dy5VSYV9f2 — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) September 3, 2021

After Srinagar, the panel will go to Mumbai and meet members of CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification). Next, the standing committee on IT will go to Hyderabad's T-Hub. Finally, the panel will go to Chennai and visit the IIT (Indian Institute of Technology).