After Complimenting Govt, Karti Chidambaram Complains Of 'substandard Quarantine Centres'

Congress Lok Sabha MP and son of former union minister P Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram on Tuesday emphasised on complaints that people being quarantined over coronavirus suspicion have been kept under "substandard quarantine centres under unhygienic conditions".

'Substandard quarantine centres'

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the Congress leader first complimented the government for its efforts to prevent the coronavirus scare and taking all precautions to prevent it from spreading further. Later, he spoke about complaints that people who have been quarantined are given "substandard" facilities under "unhygienic" conditions. He said those people who were quarantined following their return from abroad and seek wherewithal for self-isolation, should be allowed to do so.

His comments in Lower House of the Parliament during the Zero Hour came against the backdrop of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi repeatedly attacking the Modi government over its handling of the health scare and accusing it of not taking adequate measures.

'Nobody is listening to me'

Rahul Gandhi slammed Centre over the current situation of the economy saying that a massive "tsunami" is coming and the Government is not clear about what they have to do. "I have been warning the government that a massive tsunami is coming and they are not clear about what they have to do. India should be preparing itself not just for COVID-19 but for the economic devastation that is coming," he said.

"I am saying it again and again, nobody is listening to me. Our people are going to go through unimaginable pain in the next six months," added Gandhi. He continued saying that the Indian economy is going to be devasted and the country is going to suffer.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 137. As per Ministry figures, the highest number of cases are from Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka. In the wake of burst in cases of coronavirus across the country, the Centre on Saturday decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster".

Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,30,000 people and killing move than 7,400 people. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic.

(With agency inputs)