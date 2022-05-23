Karti Chidambaram's CA Bhaskararaman Remanded To 3-day CBI Custody In Chinese Visa Scam

In the case of providing illegal visas to Chinese nationals, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court extended Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram's Chartered Accountant S Bhaskararaman's CBI custody by three days on Monday. Due to the unavailability of Special CBI Judge M K Nagpal, Bhaskararaman was produced before Special CBI Judge Vikas Dhull, and the remand order was issued.

CBI sought 5-day custody of Karti Chidambaram's CA

During the hearing of the case, CBI contended that a 5-day remand is granted of Bhaskararaman so that he could be confronted with the other accused in the case. The central agency highlighted that Chidambaram, who is presently not in India, will return on May 24, and is to appear before them within 16 hours.

"We have found a total of 65,000 emails. The emails that are enclosed in the sealed cover, have incriminating details. We can't disclose all the details now...The investigation is at its initial stage...All we could say is, that they are influential people!" the probing agency said.

Karti's CA Bhaskararaman objected to CBI's demand for custody. Highlighting that his arrest violated the procedure under Section 41 and the Arnesh Kumar decision, Chidambaram's CA said, "I should be released on an interim bail."

A day after conducting searches on the premises of Chidambaram and others accused in the alleged visas scam, the Central CBI on Wednesday, May 18, arrested Bhaskararaman. The central agency has listed Karti Chidambaram, Bhaskararaman, Mansa and Vikas of Talwandi and Bell Tools Limited as accused in the case. As per reports, Chidambaram has been accused of accepting bribes in exchange for visas for over 250 Chinese nationals to work at Talwandi Sabo (a subsidiary of Vedanta Group) Power Plant located in Punjab.

Vedanta Group was commissioned to establish a 1980 MW thermal plant at Mansa. The project got delayed for multiple reasons, after which the company outsourced it to a Chinese company.