Karti Heaves A Sigh Of Relief On P Chidambaram's Bail In INX Media Case

After the senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram's bail, son Karti Chidambaram, has taken to the micro-blogging platform Twitter to comment on the news. Karti Chidambaram has heaved a sigh of relief after the decision of the Supreme Court to grant bail to his father in the INX media case.

Phew. At last after 106 days :) — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) December 4, 2019

P Chidambaram's bail

The Supreme Court while granting bail to Chidambaram, said that even if there is an allegation of grave offences, bail cannot be denied. This comes as a major relief to the Congress leader as he has been interrogated for 45 days in judicial custody.

The Supreme Court directed Chidambaram to furnish a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh along with two sureties of the same amount and ordered that Chidambaram should not tamper with the evidence, he must not influence the witnesses and he should also not give press interviews or make public statements in connection with this case. Chidambaram is also not allowed to leave the country without prior permission of the court.

In its verdict, the top court also said that contentions recorded by the High Court need to be considered at the time of trial in the case. It said that despite ruling in favour of Chidambaram in the triple test, the High Court did not grant him bail. However, the apex court said that the bail decision should be taken on a case to case basis.

P. Chidambaram was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 citing irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during his tenure a Finance Minister. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also issued an arrest warrant and took Chidambaram under their custody on October 16 after which the ED slammed a money laundering case on him.

