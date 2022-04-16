Kartik Vasudev's Mortal Remains Arrive In Delhi; Family Urges Govt To Help Probe Shooting

Jitesh Vasudev, father of Kartik Vasudev, an indian student who was shot dead in Canada's Toronto, appeared very despondent while talking about recieving support from the Indian government. Katik's mortal remains arrived in Delhi today (April 16).

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Jitesh Vasudev said, “No official from the Indian government has contacted me, and there have only been condolence messages. They should support us at this time. I have written to the PMO.”

He added that his family is in constant touch with the Canadian government over the matter of hate crime but sadly there is no support from the Indian government except for a condolence tweet from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Kartik Vasudev’s mortal remains arrived from Toronto at the Cargo terminal at the international airport, Delhi on Saturday. Kartik’s father is expecting help and support from the Indian government over the issue. Following the incident, students in Toronto are in constant fear and many of them are already back in India, Jitesh Vasudev claimed.

Kartik Vasudev’s untimely death

On April 8, Friday, the Indian embassy in Toronto expressed shock over the demise of the Indian student. Toronto Police informed that Kartik Vasudev, a 21-year old Indian boy studying in Canada was shot at the Glen Road entrance of Sherbourne Subway Station.

Reacting to this, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed his grief and extended condolences to the student's family members.

Grieved by this tragic incident. Deepest condolences to the family. https://t.co/guG7xMwEMt — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 8, 2022

Mean while one Richard Jonathan Edwin, 39, was arrested by Toronto police on Wednesday in connection with two homicide cases. He is suspected to be involved in the murder of another man on April 5. Both crimes were classified as random attacks by the police, who ruled out any possibility of a hate crime.

Both the victims were not known to the accused or each other. Investigation has been carried out to know the motive behind the attacks and a probe is underway.

On the other hand, Kartik's father refused to consider it a random attack and has asked for assistance from the Indian government.