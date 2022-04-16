Kartik Vasudev's Mortal Remains Taken Out Of His Ghaziabad Residence For Final Rites

The mortal remains of an Indian student who was shot dead in Canada's Toronto were taken from his residence in Ghaziabad to Hindon Ghat for final rites as his parents and family members bid emotional bid adieu to Kartik Vasudev.

"I know Kartik's family for around 15 years. Kartik was a good boy he never used to argue with anyone. Everyone used to love him," said one of his neighbours. Another said, "It is a very sad day. We all used to love him. He used to respect."

"I am shocked with Kartik's death. We are shocked and pray that he gets justice at the earliest," one said.

Richard Jonathan Edwin (39), the accused of the murder of Kartik Vasudev, was arrested by the Toronto police on Sunday in connection with two homicide cases, including Vasudev's case. Vasudev was a management student from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, who went to Canada for studies in January. He was shot dead in Toronto on April 7 following a shooting outside the Sherbourne subway station.

Family urges govt to help probe shooting

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Kartik's father Jitesh Vasudev said, “No official from the Indian government has contacted me, and there have only been condolence messages. They should support us at this time. I have written to the PMO.” He added that his family is in constant touch with the Canadian government over the alleged hate crime incident but sadly there is no support from the Indian government except for a condolence tweet from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Kartik Vasudev’s mortal remains arrived from Toronto at the Cargo terminal at the international airport, Delhi on Saturday.