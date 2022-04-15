Parents of a 21-year-old Indian student, Kartik Vasudev, spoke to Republic Media Network and urged the Indian government to ensure justice is done to their son who was shot by an unidentified man in Canada’s Toronto. Providing details of the case, Kartik's father alleged that the act is a hate crime motivated by bias against race. He further mentioned that as per the legal advisor, it may take 2-3 years to fight the case.

Kartik's mother told Republic, "Our main demand is justice for my son. I request the Indian government to speak to the Canadian government to ensure fair justice is done".

"My son was the son of this country too. If he achieved in that country then he would have first made India proud", she added.

She further mentioned that this fight is for all the Indian students in Canada, if her son gets justice then every son staying in that country will get justice too.

Speaking to Republic, Kartik Vasudev's father said, "All the students are scared, parents have asked their children to leave the country following the death of our son".

Indian student Kartik Vasudev shot in Canada

Kartik Vasudev, who hailed from Ghaziabad, had shifted to Canada in January to pursue global management at Toronto-based Seneca University. Kartik who worked at a restaurant in the Downtown area was shot on April 11 at the Glen Road entrance to Sherbourne TTC station in St James Town. Unfortunately, he breathed lead though he was rushed to a hospital nearby.

On April 12, the Toronto Police announced that a 39-year-old man was arrested for being believed to have shot and killed a 21-year-old Indian student in Canada.

"Kartik was just outside the Sherbourne subway station last Thursday when he was approached by a stranger...Unprovoked, this man shot Kartik multiple times, killing him," Toronto Police Service chief James Ramer had told reporters.

Last Saturday, the police identified the suspect as Richard Jonathan Edwin and charged him with another homicide.

