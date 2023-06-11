Karunanidhi Family 3G, Gandhi Family 4G: In Chennai, Amit Shah Pitches For A Tamil PM

Why you're reading this: Amit Shah on Sunday said India may have a Tamil Prime Minister in the future in a closed door meeting of the Tamil Nadu party leadership, news agency PTI reported. The Union Home Minister said the opportunity had arised twice earlier but the DMK had let it go. Shah, who is on a visit to Chennai, called on BJP workers to develop booth committees in a manner that the Bharatiya Janata Party wins 20 seats in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Tamil Nadu has 39 seats in the Lok Sabha.

3 things you need to know:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a Chennai visit

The installation of the Sengol in Parliament has brought Tamil symbolism into mainstream conversation

The Centre and DMK have been at loggerheads with each other on several issues

'2G, 3G and 4G parties'

Amit Shah, speaking at a public rally in Chennai, slammed the Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham (DMK) for its dynastic politics. Shah called them 2G, 3G and 4G parties and said that it was time Tamil Nadu elects a 'son of soil' to power.

The Karunanidhi family is 3G and their 3 generations are part of politics involved in corruption. The Gandhi family is 4G, and Rahul Gandhi is the fourth generation enjoying the benefits of ruling the country. Now, the time has come to give the reigns of Tamil Nadu to the son of… — BJP (@BJP4India) June 11, 2023

“Congress and DMK are 2G, 3G and 4G parties. I am not talking about the 2G scam…2G here means 2 generations, 3G means 3 generations, 4G stands for 4 generations. (Murasoli) Maran family is 2G as 2 generations of the family were corrupt. The Karunanidhi family is 3G as three 3 generations were involved in corruption. The Gandhi family is 4G, with Rahul Gandhi representing the fourth generation, which is enjoying the benefits of having ruled the country for several decades,” Shah said.

Why oppose Article 370 repeal

Amit Shah also questioned the DMK and Congress for opposing the repeal of Article 370. Addressing the rally, Shah asked if people of Tamil Nadu thought that Article 370 should have been repealed or not or whether 'Kashmir was ours'. "Both these parties -- Congress and DMK -- were against its abrogation. With one stroke of pen on August 5, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra modi ended Article 370 and united Kashmir with India," Shah said.

The Union government decided to end special powers of the state of Jammu and Kashmir which allowed the state to pick and choose legislation that applied to the erstwhile state on August 5, 2019. The Act was came into force on November 17, 1952.

When the special powers ended, DMK was one of the political parties that had vociferously opposed the move. "“The Central government has isolated Kashmir from India by imposing curfew, using repressive forces and implementing prohibitory orders. By cutting channels of communication, the government has unnecessarily created a hostile environment,” a DMK statement of the time read, addressing the prohibitory measures in force in Jammu and Kashmir following abrogation of Article 370.

The Congress, on the other hand, had deplored the ending of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, but had not made mention of Article 370 in its official statement.

A slew of allegations against DMK, Congress

Amit Shah, addressing the people of Tamil Nadu, attacked DMK of being unable to bring AIIMS to Madurai despite being in power for 18 years. "For 18 years, in total, the DMK was either part of the UPA or ruled Tamil Nadu. Therefore, they need to tell why they were not able to build AIIMS in Madurai," Shah said.

Amit Shah's visit to Tamil Nadu comes nearly a year ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the DMK led alliance won 38 out of 39 seats whereas the NDA-AIADMK alliance won only one seat. At the time, AIADMK was in power in the state. MK Stalin came to power 2021 after the DMK won the Assembly polls.