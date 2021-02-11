Kasganj Horror: Aligarh Police Announces Rs 50,000 Bounty For Leads On Prime Accused Moti

On Thursday, Inspector-General of Police Aligarh has announced a bounty of Rs 50,000 for providing any information regarding Moti Dhimar, the main accused of the Kasganj Liquor tragedy. He is allegedly responsible for the murder of Police constable Devendra and injuring SI Ashok Kumar. The two policemen had reportedly gone to serve a legal notice for attachment of property to history-sheeter Moti over his alleged liquor smuggling activities when they were ambushed by his aides and assaulted. Cases are registered against him under many sections.

One accused killed in an Encounter

One of the accused in the Kasganj horror in Uttar Pradesh has been gunned down during an encounter by the police on Wednesday. Moti Dhimar, the key accused in the case is still absconding and the accused killed in the encounter is the brother of Dhimar.

What is the Kasganj Horror?

In a gruesome act, a constable was beaten to death and a sub-inspector seriously injured by a group of criminals in UP's Kasganj district. The liquor mafia attacked the policemen. The cops were reportedly stripped and beaten up with sticks and other weapons. Constable Devendra was severely thrashed. After being alerted on the details a search operation was launched to find the cops, who were both found seriously injured and lying in a field in Nagla Dhimar village. They were later taken to the hospital to be administered relevant health care needs. However, the constable succumbed to death, while sub-inspector Ashok Kumar remains critical in a hospital and his treatment is currently underway.

CM Yogi demands strict action

On learning about the matter, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered officials to take strict action against the culprits under the National Security Act, according to a government spokesman. He also announced Rs 50 lakh aid to constable's kin and job to a family member.

CM office tweeted, 'Taking cognizance of the incident of death of a police constable in Nagla Dhimar village of Sidhpura police station area in Kasganj district, UP Chief Minister Mr Yogi Adityanath has instructed to take strict action against the culprits. He has directed proper treatment of the policemen injured in the incident'.

The tweet also said that the UP government is working on a policy of zero tolerance towards crime and criminals. Without any compromise in relation to law and order, immediate and strict action should be taken against the concerned culprits.

