'Kashi-TN Bond Alive In Hearts And Minds Of People': Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi

The emotional bond between the people of Kashi and Tamil Nadu has remained alive in their hearts and minds though the British rulers dismantled Dharmashalas, used by pilgrims between the two places, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said on Saturday.

Several thousand people travelled every year both ways between Kashi and Rameshwaram until the British colonial powers "dismantled the unbroken chain of centuries old infrastructure in-between for their rest and recuperation", Ravi said.

In his message, released by the Raj Bhavan, on the occasion of the inauguration of Kashi Tamil Sangamam, the Governor said Sarfojee Maharaj, the last ruler of Thanjavur in his letter dated January 20, 1801, to the British resident Benjamin Torin pleaded against disturbing or dismantling the chain of Dharmashalas between Kashi and Rameshwaram.

In such facilities, several thousand pilgrims, travellers and traders were provided three free meals a day and medical care and its dismantling by Britishers was heart wrenching, Ravi said. Even though the physical infrastructure was dismantled during colonial rule, the emotional bonds have remained alive in the hearts and minds of the people, he added.

"Under the bold and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has a deep and intimate understanding of Bharat, this is being rejuvenated." Kashi has had such a deep influence over the Tamil kings who patronised the northern spiritual place so much so that when it came under severe existential threats during invasions, the Tamil kings built a large number of Kashi Viswanatha temples in various parts of Tamil Nadu.

Parakrama Pandya, a Pandya king, even built a replica of Kashi and called it Tenkasi (Kashi of the South). Villages in Tamil Nadu have Kashi Viswanatha Temples. In the long evolutionary journey of Bharat, Tamilagam (the land of Tamil-speaking people) has played a crucial role.

Fifteenth century saint, the revered Mahapurush Sankardev of Kamrup (Assam) studied at Rameshwaram and Kanchi and later came to Kashi for further studies. After studying at these places, he returned to Assam, established a chain of Vaishnavaite monasteries called Shattra in the Brahmaputra valley and composed a beautiful poem in praise of Bharat -- "Dhanya Dhanya Bharat Bhoomi".

In the 17th century, Swamy Kumaragurupara Desikar of Dharmapuram Adheenam, a great Saivaite institution in present day Mayiladuthurai district of Tamil Nadu, came to Kashi and built the Lord Kedareeshwar temple at the Kedar Ghat on the banks of Ganga. Later, his disciples built a Kashi Viswanatha Temple in Thanjavur district on the banks of Cauvery river.

Kodaganallur Sundarar Swamigal, the guru of Manonmaniam Sundaranar, the author of "Tamil Thai Vaazhthu" which is the State song of Tamil Nadu, spent a good part of his life at Kashi's Manikarnika Ghat. Kashi had a deep influence on Manonmaniam Sundaranar who is believed to have taught Shaiva Siddhanta to Swamy Vivekanand, the Governor said.

In the late 19th and early 20th century, Mahakavi Subramania Bharathi, the revolutionary Tamil poet of the freedom movement, was in Kashi for studies.

He was so deeply influenced by the intellectual and spiritual serenity and vibrancy of the place that he paid an emotional tribute to Kashi with a beautiful poem.

The Prime Minister's patronage to the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, a month-long festival celebrating the age-old connect between the two places, are testimonies to his deep commitment to "Ek Bharat - Shreshtha Bharat," Ravi said.