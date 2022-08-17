Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Allahabad HC To Hold Next Hearing On Aug 30

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday fixed August 30 as the date for hearing into the maintainability of the decades-old Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque case.

The petition questioning the maintainability of the case was filed by the Anjuman Intazamia Masjid committee.

Justice Prakash Padia listed the matter for hearing on August 30.

The suit was earlier filed in 1991 in a Varanasi district court, seeking the restoration of the temple at the site where the Gyanvapi mosque currently stands.

The civil judge (senior division), fast track court, Varanasi, had on Apr 8, 2021 directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey of the complex to find out whether a temple was demolished to build the mosque there.

Later, the Allahabad High Court on September 9, 2021 stayed the Varanasi court's order. PTI COR RAJ ABN RDK RDK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)